Faye L. Shultz, 84, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Born in Harrisburg, Faye was a life-long resident of Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Hazel I. (Bruce) Snyder. Faye was the loving wife of 54 years to the late Donald E. Shultz.
A 1954 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, she worked as a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone Co., now AT&T, where she retired after more than 40 years of service. She continued to work as a receptionist for the Manheim Auto Auction for 5 years.
Of the Lutheran Faith, Faye was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She enjoyed musical theater and was a season ticket holder at the Fulton Theater. Her friends were very important to her, and Faye cherished the time spent with them, especially the time they spent socializing or eating out at various restaurants. Faye was also a diehard Phillies fan.
Faye is survived by her daughters, Penny L. Shultz, wife of Joel A. Wolff, of Watertown, MA, and Jennifer Shultz Pizii, wife of Geoffrey T. Pizii, of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by her grandson, Connor Pizii, of whom she was extremely proud. Faye was preceded in death by her sisters: Lois Shaeffer and Jean Shaak.
A gathering to celebrate Faye's life will be held at a later date to be announced. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »