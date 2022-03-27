Faye L. Henry, 83, of Quarryville, was surrounded by her family as she passed away at home on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Ira F. Henry, sharing 45 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2005. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Oliver C. and Wilma Mae (Groff) Yuninger.
Faye was a graduate of Solanco High School. After marrying Ira, she spent many years caring for her family and her home. In later years she was employed by various Quarryville businesses, most recently as a floral designer for Cla-Mart Flowers for many years.
Throughout their lives Faye and Ira had a passion for camping. The family started out camping in tents which led to purchasing a camper, and their grandchildren regularly accompanied them on their excursions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faye was very particular in caring for her family by purposely making meals for them, and even in recent days she was insistent on family members carrying out favorite traditions of the family. Faye was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church for over 60 years and was active in teaching Sunday School.
Faye is survived by her daughters, Lisa Minchoff, wife of Bill, of Quarryville, Laurie Risk, wife of Barry, of Peach Bottom, and LuAnn Hassler, wife of Chip, of Quarryville; siblings, James S. Yuninger, husband of Joanna, and Judy E. Riley, wife of Joe, all of Lancaster. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael I. Henry, in 2010.
A Celebration of Faye's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. Interment will be private in Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Faye's memory to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, or to Memorial United Methodist Church at the above address.
