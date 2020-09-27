Faye L. Douglas, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Mount Joy Township to the late Elmer and Mary (Sumpman) Lewis and was the wife of the late Wallace Ray Douglas with whom she shared 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church and of Friendly Circle.
Faye worked in shipping for Walter Moyer Co. and later in receiving for Doneckers. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was an excellent cook and baker.
Faye is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Douglas of Mountville; a sister, Gloria A., wife of C. William Myers of East Earl and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor, Hospice and Community Care, and members of the Friendly Circle and Faye's friends for their compassionate care, thoughts and prayers during her lengthy illness.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Faye's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522 or Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
