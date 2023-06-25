Faye E. Rossi, 92, passed away on June 23, 2023, at Legends of Lititz, where she had resided for the past 2 years. She was born to Mary and Quay Enck and was a graduate of Lititz High School and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. Faye spent her early years as a nurse at LGH. She worked for several specialists, then finished her career as a dialysis nurse at LGH.
She was the wife of Daniel J. Rossi and is survived by the following nieces and nephews, Douglas Rossi, Daniel Rossi, Anthony Rossi, John Helter, David Helter, Marsha Campbell, Brenda Clark and Aileen Nickel. Faye was preceded in death by her husband and her sisters Evelyn Helter and Gladys Rossi.
Her outside interests included her dogs, traveling and decorating her home. She was an avid collector of holiday decorations.
A graveside service will be held at the Moravian Cemetery in Lititz on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ORCA, 401 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
