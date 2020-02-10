Faye E. Diem, age 65, of Christiana, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was the wife of Edward J. Diem, with whom she celebrated 32 years of marriage on September 30th. She was born in Christiana, daughter of the late Walter I. & Pauline Keylor Sheaffer. In the past she had worked for many years at the former Continental Inn of Lancaster. She loved Allis Chalmer tractors, animals, especially pigs, goats, and chickens.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 children: Justin husband of Carolyn DuVall Diem, and Tasha Diem both of Christiana, 2 granddaughters: Farrah Faye and Chloe Jenny Diem. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Ashley.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Gary Gilbert will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
