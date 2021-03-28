Faye A. Peters unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Elva D. (Hollinger) Peters.
She is survived by her sisters, Thelma, wife of John Dissinger, East Petersburg; Sharon Tate, Elizabethtown; Nancy Horn, Fayetteville; and Roberta, wife of Jay Brenner, Conestoga and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-great-nieces/nephews.
