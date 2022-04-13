Faye A. Gehman, 71, of East Earl, passed away at home on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was married 51 years to David A. Gehman. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Enos R. and S. Arlene Peifer.
Faye had been employed as a seamstress at the former Classic Weddings in Lititz. She enjoyed sewing comforter tops, Word puzzles and reading.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Jeffrey A. husband of Johanna Gehman of Narvon; a daughter, Julie A. wife of Jeffrey Stutzman of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Montanna, Jarell, Dalton, and Landen Gehman; two sisters, Janet wife of Ronald Smoker of New Holland, and Brenda wife of Daryl Ebersole of Lancaster; two brothers, Robert husband of Betty Peifer of Jennersville, and Dwayne husband of Karen Peifer of Kirkwood.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 14, at 3:00 P.M. at the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA with Rev. Brian Martin officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
