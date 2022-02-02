Fay W. Eshleman, 85, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 28, 2022 at LGH. Born in West Grove, PA she was the daughter of the late Harold Wimer and Reba (Probst) Wimer. She was the loving wife of the late Robert D. Eshleman who passed away in 2018.
She enjoyed camping in the mountains, traveling to Florida, doing crossword puzzles, was a great cook, but what she enjoyed the most was watching her grandchildrens’ many activities. Her greatest accomplishment was being a loving wife and mother.
Fay was very active at Salem Lutheran Church for many years.
She is survived by her children: Gary R. married to Mary Eshleman of Camp Hill, Donna L. married to Craig Miller, Ronald D. married to Betsy Eshleman both of Lititz; her 4 grandchildren, Ashlee, Taylor, Madison, and Kile, and by her great grandson, Jacob. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Collin D. Eshleman.
Friends will be received on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10-11AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Owl Hill Rd., Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Masks highly recommended. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fay’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or Hospice & Community Care, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com