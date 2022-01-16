Fay Reich Allgyer was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in her New Holland home. She was the wife of the late John B. Allgyer, her beloved husband of 48 years. Born in Ephrata, she was a graduate of Ephrata High School and a lifetime member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren where she served as a nursery assistant, choir member, and secretarial worker. She also served as secretary of Allbee Corporation and retired from Yoder's Restaurant, both in New Holland. She volunteered for the New Holland Elementary School's reading program and was a past member of the Heritage Art Guild and former art student of Jay McVey.
The greatest joy of her life was time spent with her children and grandchildren, one of God's finest blessings. They gathered together for a weekly meal in her home for more than 30 years. She treasured her family and friends and enjoyed many wonderful memories with them. She always looked forward to trips to the beach and had lots of fun on a long bus trip out west years ago. She especially liked working outdoors in her flower garden that a special friend from New Holland helped her grow. Some of her other interests included reading books and listening to music.
Surviving are her two children, daughter Christine, wife of David Barrett, New Holland, and son John, husband of Tracy (Blough) Allgyer, Lancaster; her grandchildren, Jessica and Lauren Reynolds, Lancaster, and Amilla and Jagger Blough, Lancaster; and sister Kathryn Hackman, Ephrata.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Mahlon Z. and Emma H. Reich, her brothers, Harold and Mervin Reich, and sisters Shirley Smith and Pauline Townsley.
At Fay's request, a private graveyard service will be held at Mohler Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions in Fay's memory may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is entrusted with Fay’s arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Fay will be deeply missed. The world was a better place for so many because of her. But this is not goodbye, it's see you later.
"Bye Bye Puppy" ... but only for a little while.
