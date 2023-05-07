Fay Lee Mango (14 January 1936- 2 May 2023)

Fay Lee Mango was born and raised in the city of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in the city where she was baptized and married. In 1953 she graduated from J.P. McCaskey (John Piersol McCaskey) High School and attended Lancaster Business College.
For 36 years, from 1953-1989, she worked as an executive administrative assistant for the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) Lancaster facility for production of military electronics, vacuum tubes, radio transmitters, and color televisions. In 1968 she married Kenneth S. Mango, a veteran of the Korean War, who attended Albright College, and retired from RCA and Burle Industries, Inc. working as a technician for 38 years. For ten years, from 1989-1999, she worked for the Lancaster Housing Authority. After 41 years living in downtown Lancaster, she moved in 1977 to Upper Leacock Township. In 2009 she moved to the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.
She was active in the RCA bowling league and volleyball team, and she competed in the Senior Olympics at the Masonic Village.
She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Kenneth S. Mango. She is survived by her daughter Amy Lynn (Mango) Benowitz and son-in-law Jean-Paul Benowitz of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her mother Martha Alice (Kilgore) Lee (Mrs. James Esworthy) and her father William Lawrence Lee. She was predeceased by her sister Romayne June (Lee) Fisher and brother-in-law David "Ed" Fisher, her brother Edward John Bair and sister-in-law Betty Rae (Slocum) Bair, her nephew Edward John Bair, Jr. and nephew Robert Bair, her mother-in-law Helen Bell Mango (Mrs. Charles Edward DeLong) and father-in-law Michael Mango, her brother-in-law Ronald DeLong and sister-in-law Patricia (DeLong) McGinity. She is survived by several generations of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
