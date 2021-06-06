Fay L. (Patton) Hall

Fay L. Hall, 72, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday May 29, 2021. Born April 9, 1949, Fay was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Pstrak) Patton.
A lifetime resident of Lancaster, Fay graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1967. She married Judson Hall on June 24, 1967 and spent 48 wonderful years together. Fay worked at Armstrong World Industries as an Accounts Payable Clerk and continued on as a Bank Teller for various local banks until her retirement.
Fay was regarded as a devoted mother and held an upbeat attitude in the face of her various ailments. Through the years, she enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and travelling to the shore and the mountains. Above all, she cherished time spent with family and creating memories with those close to her.
She is survived by her husband: Judson Hall; two sons: James Hall, husband of Kacie, and Jeffrey Hall; a sister: Linda Clark; and her mother-in-law: Doris Hall.
Family and friends will be received at the Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur Street Strasburg, PA 17579 on Sunday June 13, 2021 from 2 PM to 3 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 3 PM with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. Please omit flowers and send memorial contributions in Fay's honor to the Lancaster Area Kidney Association, https://www.lancasterkidney.com/donate.
