Fay L. Lehman, 84, of Hallam, passed away May 21, 2022, at 11:20 PM at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, York, where she was a guest.
Born in Columbia, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Lorraine (Troutman) Wise. She was the wife of John H. Lehman, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
Fay was a registered nurse and enjoyed gardening and cooking. In addition to her husband John, she is survived by her children; Constance F. Lehman, Lancaster, Creig A. Lehman, Hellam Twp., Keith J. Lehman, Hellam Twp., and her half-sister, Anna Mary Marcello, Columbia. She was predeceased by her grandson, "Creigy" Lehman and her brother, Edward Wise.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10:30 AM in Laurel Hill memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia. Rev. Mary Anne Kingsborough will officiate. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Lehman family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
