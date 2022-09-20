Fay I. Shirk, 84, of Akron, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Akron to the late Robert and Verna (Hufford) Reitz and was the wife of Paul Shirk with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.
Fay was the founder of The Ugly Quilters group from ACOB. The group made sleeping bags for the homeless using old jeans and other repurposed materials. In April 2000, Fay received a 'Women Who Care Award' produced by the Fulton Opera House, honoring women who have made significant contributions to the quality of life in the city of Lancaster.
She loved boating on the Chesapeake, playing golf with Paul, and spending winters under the palm trees in Florida. Fay was a 1955 graduate of Ephrata High School. She worked for D & E Communications for 37 years prior to her retirement.
In addition to her husband, Fay is survived by daughter, Jody Diffenderfer of Akron; grandson, Jon Diffenderfer, husband of Nicole of Akron; and great-granddaughter, Henley. She was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Reitz.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, PA, 17501. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Tim Fleener officiating. Private interment will take place in the Middle Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fay's memory may be made to Akron Church of the Brethren Benevolent Fund at the above address.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.