Fay I. Garman, 92, of Masonic Village, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Minerva (Christ) Dietrich. Fay was the wife of Mark J. Garman who passed away on November 22, 1997.
Fay retired from Terry Manufacturing in Akron. She previously worked at RCA. Fay enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and most of all spending time with her family.
Fay is survived by three children, Dale Garman, husband of Tina of Ephrata, Deborah Shingler, wife of Howard of Holtwood, and Donna Halligan, wife of Roger of Ephrata. Also surviving are five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Dietrich.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
