Fay H. Martin, 88, of New Holland, passed away on September 22, 2022 at LGH. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Esther (Young) Hart. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Martin who died in 2014.
Fay worked as a custodian for CV school district. A member of Leola United Methodist Church, she was very community minded.
Surviving are: two sons, Jeffrey married to Tina Martin of New Holland, Gregory married to Joelene Martin of New Holland; daughter, Lori married to the late Douglas Snyder of Wilson, NC; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: a great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Madenford; brother, Edward Hart.
The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with visitation from 1-2 p.m. Interment of ashes will follow in the Salem Hellers Evangelical Reformed Cemetery. Furman's -- Leola
