Fay Eshleman, 92, of Central Manor, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late James L. Eshleman to whom she was married for 67 years before he passed away in 2020. She was born in Quentin, daughter of the late Norman C. and Rhoda P. Martin Sheckart.
Fay was an office worker for Columbia Malleable Company before her retirement. She was a member of Washington Boro Church of God and enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and the weekly Sunday evening gatherings with her family.
She is survived by one daughter: Darlene, wife of Bob Sands, Lancaster and one son: Tim, husband of Pam (Goss) Eshleman, Millersville. Five grandchildren: Olivia (Darrick) Buswell; Joe (Mandy) Sands; Atlee (Adrienne) Eshleman; Keith (Kayla) Eshleman and Andrew Eshleman. Nine great-grandchildren: Carson, Landon and Dillon Sands; Kelsey and Evan Buswell; Leah, Luke, Levi and Barrett Eshleman. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Deborah (wife of Donald Bogart). Two brothers: Norman C. Sheckart, Jr. and Gerald Sheckart.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.,114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Dave Johnson, officiating. Private Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
