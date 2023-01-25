Fay Elizabeth Taska

Fay Elizabeth Taska, 82, passed away at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth May (Leppley) Taska.

A huge fan of Elvis Presley, Fay enjoyed collecting his memorabilia.

Fay's family includes her daughter Joanne Hill, son Kevin Saurbaugh, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10 AM at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA.

