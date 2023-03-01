After 83 years, the Lord welcomed Fay Cutler Noyes home on Friday, February 24, 2023 from Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born August 19, 1939 in Quarryville, she was raised on a farm in Christiana by the late Lloyd and Mildred Lefever.
Fay married Albert Cutler in 1957 and raised 3 boys. She enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, and camping with family and friends. A devoted Christian, she attended Little Britain Presbyterian Church for more than 40 years.
Fay is survived by a son, Ronald (Denise) Cutler, of Peach Bottom; sisters, Judy (Bob) Hodson, and Doris Latham; grandchildren, Wesley (Desiree) Cutler, Bethly (Shane) Douglas-Snyder, Trevor Cutler, and Kaitlyn Cutler; great-grandchildren, Lyrabell, Melodi, and Cole; and a daughter-in-law, Joan Cutler, of Peach Bottom. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Kevin and Keith Cutler, a brother, Lloyd Lefever, Jr., and a sister, Arlene Jamison.
At the request of Fay, services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fay's memory to BrightSpring Hospice Foundation, 805 N. Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
