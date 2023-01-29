Fay Byers, 85 formerly of Landisville, PA passed on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at her home in Leesburg, FL.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Paul and Florence Meshey, and was the wife of the late Earl K. Byers who passed in 2000.
In the last 4 years Chuck Boreman was her loving companion; when you saw one you saw the other.
Fay worked for Hubley Toy, Hamilton Watch, and Schick. Fay volunteered for several years for the Landisville Fire Department. She was a member of the Women's Club in Leesburg, FL.
She enjoyed spending time with Chuck, puzzles, playing cards and traveling. She was a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan.
She is survived by a son, David Byers (Candy) of Landisville and a daughter Deb Hoffman wife of Ed Hoffman, Lancaster. Three grandchildren Dexter, Bradley Hoffman and Davey Byers, Jr. Two granddaughters Jasmine and Gabby. Two great granddaughters Blair and Harmoney Hoffman, a brother Charles Meshey (Shirley) of Landisville and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth E. Byers.
A celebration of life will be held on February 4th at the Blue Collar, Landisville at 1PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Cemetery.
A living tribute »