Fausta Velez Cruz, 89, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of the late Modesto Velez and Juana Cruz.
She is survived by two daughters, Maria DeJesus and Iris DeJesus Gonzalez wife of Lewis both of Lancaster. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
Plant a tree in memory of Fausta Cruz
