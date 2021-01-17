Fanny Ruth (Snyder) Reider, 84, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Born in Florin, PA she was the daughter of the late Kathryn Eshelman (Zug) and Elmer Rupp Snyder. She was the beloved wife to the late Paul F. Reider who passed in 2014.
Fanny graduated from East Donegal High School. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon, PA. Fanny was a talented pianist who played by ear. She enjoyed making ceramics and spending time with her beloved classmates, with whom she maintained monthly meetings until recently. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandsons: Sam and Daniel.
Fanny is survived by her son, Douglas P., husband of Susan K. Reider of Ontario, Canada; her grandsons: Samuel D. of Petersburg, KY, and Daniel F. Reider of Clarks Summit, PA; her sister Vivian Z. (Snyder) Ziegler of Lititz as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Charles B. and Paul Z. Snyder, as well as an infant brother Christian Bernard Snyder.
A viewing will take place Monday, January 18, 2021 from 2PM-4PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 20 Linden Rd., Lebanon, PA 17402 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1PM. Family and friends will be received from 12Noon until the time of service. Covid restrictions will be in place. The service will be available online at the church's website (fblebanon.org) within a few days. Interment will be at Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Word of Life Fellowship, PO Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870 with the designation "for the ministry of Doug and Sue Reider."
