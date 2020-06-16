Fanny R. Mapes, 87, of Lancaster died at her home on June 11, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Columbia, PA. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. Rich and the late Marvella (Goddard) Rich. She was married to the late W. Harvey Mapes III who passed away in 2015.
Fan was a graduate of Penn Hall, a girls' boarding school in Chambersburg, PA and a 1954 graduate of Bucknell University. Fan was well-liked and people were attracted to Fan because of her warm, sincere personality. Fan charmed all of those who met her.
Fan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving is a son, Harold E. (Ward) Mapes II of Tucson, AZ, a daughter, Martelle M. (Marti) Booth of Ipswich, MA, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Mapes of Lancaster, PA. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by a son W. Harvey Mapes IV, a sister Marvella Graybill, and two brothers, Charles and Henry Rich.
Graveside service will be held at Long Memorial United Methodist Cemetery, Neffsville, PA at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Fan's memory may be sent to the Water Street Rescue Mission at 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
