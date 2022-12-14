Fannie S. Zook, 67, of 5749 Lincoln Hwy., Gap, is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born in Christiana, she was the daughter of the late Samuel K. and Susie Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Joseph B. Zook. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are seven children, Katie Mae married to Thomas Artley, Lancaster, Amanda Rose married to Melvin S. Beiler, Gap, Marian Faye married to Benjamin J. Yoder, Jr., Narvon, Miriam Ann married to David E. Zook, Elliottsburg, Steven Ray Zook, Newville, John David and Lillian Kay Zook, both at home; 16 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Elizabeth married to the late Elmer King, New Holland, Anna married to Ben Stoltzfus, Gap, Chester married to Barbie Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Samuel married to Martha Stoltzfus, Gap, Naomi married to Amos Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Catherine married to Stephen King, Gordonville, Leroy married to Verna Stoltzfus, Coatesville; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Stoltzfus; brother-in-law, Melvin Zook.
She was preceded in death by: three children, Reuben, Suzanne, and Joseph B. Zook, Jr.; siblings, Sadie Zook and David Stoltzfus.
Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at the home of Amanda and Melvin Beiler, 625 Lime Quarry Rd., Gap with viewing there till the service. Interment: Millwood Cemetery. Furman's Leola
