Fannie S. King, age 83, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home, 1496 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood where she resided for the last 6 years. Born in Bird in Hand, she was the daughter of the late Henry K. and Sarah Stoltzfus King.
Fannie owned a wholesale business, Kozy Kitchen Korner of Kirkwood. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 3 siblings: Amos S. King of Quarryville, Levi S. King of Myerstown, and Sarah S. Miller of Dover, DE. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Mary S. Esh, Jacob S. King, David S. King, Elam S. late husband of Amanda Beiler King wife of John Ebersol of Milverton, Canada, Mattie S. Wengerd, and a stillborn brother.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1496 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, on Friday, April 22, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Lapp Amish Cemetery in Sheafferstown. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service.
