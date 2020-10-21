Fannie S. King, age 61, of 1619 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Emanuel J. King. Born in Soudersburg, she was the daughter of the late David K. and Elsie Stoltzfus Fisher, and step daughter of the late David B. King. Fannie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 11 children: Emma F. wife of Christ S. Beiler of Quarryville, Sarah F. wife of Samuel M. Fisher of Bird in Hand, John M. husband of Sadie Stoltzfoos King of Dawson Springs, KY, David F. husband of Mary Stoltzfus King of Delta, Anna F. wife of David Z. Beiler of Christiana, Lizzie F. wife of Jacob G. Fisher of Quarryville, Lydia F. wife of Joseph L. Stoltzfus of Strasburg, Moses F. husband of Linda Kauffman King, Emanuel J., Jr. husband of Lydia Stoltzfus King both of Quarryville, Fannie F. wife of Samuel Glick of New Providence, Mary F. wife of Andy King of Oxford, 57 grandchildren, 2 sisters: Mary wife of Christ F. Stoltzfus of Oak Grove, KY, Barbara wife of David B. Stoltzfus of Oxford, 6 step siblings: Jacob L. husband of Sadie King King, Lydia wife of John Stoltzfus both of Paradise, Aquilla L. husband of Sarah Stoltzfus King, Isaac L. husband of Emma Stoltzfus King both of Quarryville, Susie wife of John Byler of Herndon, KY, Anna wife of Benuel S. King of Cadiz, KY. She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren: Elmer Fisher and Katie King, step-brother Amos King.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery
