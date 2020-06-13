Fannie S. Blank, 60, of 6281 Meadville Rd., Narvon, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, June 12, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of Christ B. and Mary Stoltzfus Riehl. A homemaker, Mrs. Blank was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was the wife of Paul S. Blank.
Also surviving: 10 children, Daniel married to Sarah Ann Stoltzfus Blank, Honey Brook, Elmer married to Fannie King Blank, Narvon, Mary married to C. David Esch, Strasburg, Barbie married to Stephen Kauffman, Drumore, Benuel married to Ruth Riehl Blank, New Providence, Sarah Ann married to Omar Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Jacob married to Ruth Ann King Blank, Narvon, Priscilla married to Elam P. King, Kinzers, Amos married to Ruth Ann Beiler Blank, Christiana, Alvin Blank, at home; 33 grandchildren; brothers, Benuel (Anna) Riehl, Gordonville, Jacob (Fannie Mae) Riehl, Narvon, Christ (Marian) Riehl, Ronks. A granddaughter, Susan and two brothers preceded her in death.
Funeral Services will be private will interment following in the Cambridge Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »