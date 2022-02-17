Fannie S. Beiler, age 89, of 325 Maple Shade Road, Christiana, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Kirkwood. She was the wife of the late Stephen L. Beiler who died on February 10, 2019. Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late Israel and Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
Fannie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 3 children: Amos S. husband of Barbara Esh Beiler of Christiana, Priscilla S. wife of Benjamin A. Beiler of Kirkwood, Hannah S. wife of Amos S. Esh of Rockville, IN, 30 grandchildren, 143 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and 2 siblings: Lizzie S. wife of Henry Zook of Paradise, Moses husband of Barbara King Stoltzfus of East Earl. She was preceded in death by a daughter Katie S. Beiler, 3 great-grandsons: Amos Stoltzfus, Jesse Peachey, Andrew Beiler, 6 brothers: John, Samuel, Jonas, Israel, Elam, Jacob, and 2 sisters: Rachel and Priscilla.
Funeral service will take place from the home of her son, Amos Beiler, 323 Maple Shade Road, Christiana on Friday, February 18, at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
