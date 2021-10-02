Fannie Mae Shirk, 95, of Ephrata, entered into rest Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Stark County, OH to the late Earl W. and Mary (Rhodes) Horst and was the wife of the late Eli S. Shirk who passed away in 1997.
Fannie was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary H. Shirk of Ephrata; step-children, Lizzie, Z., wife of the late Melvin Burkholder, Eli Z., husband of Erma Shirk, Emma Z. Shirk, Katie Z. Shirk, Ammon Z., husband of Anna Mae Shirk all of Ephrata, Daniel Z., husband of Alma Shirk of New Holland, Ivan Z., husband of Lydia Shirk, Wayne Z., husband of Susan Shirk, Moses Z., husband of Ella Mae Shirk all of Shippensburg, Noah Z., husband of Lucy Shirk of Ephrata; two step daughters-in-law, Alma Z. Shirk of Ephrata and Martha Z. Shirk of Lititz; 80 step grandchildren; 346 step great-grandchildren; 87 step great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Nathan F. Horst of Belleville, NJ and a sister, Betty Horst of Dayton, VA.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two stepsons, Elam Z. and Joseph Z. Shirk; a step son-in-law, Melvin H. Burkholder, two brothers, Mark R. and Alfred F. Horst; two sisters, Naomi and Priscilla Horst.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at 220 Covered Bridge Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 9 am, at the house, with further services at 9:30 am, from Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »