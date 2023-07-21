Fannie Mae Landis Charles, 91, 125 S. Donerville Road Lancaster, PA 17603 passed on to be with Jesus Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Landis Homes. Born in West Lampeter Township, she was the daughter of the late Sanford and Hettie Herr Landis. She was the loving wife of 22 years to Pastor Paul K. Charles and was known to many as Aunt Fannie.
She loved to sing, and her smile was always evident. Above all, she loved Jesus and expressed that through her genuine love for people. She was well known for quilting and crocheting afghans. She was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church where she taught girls Sunday School and summer Bible School classes. She enjoyed traveling and served on mission trips to New York City.
She was employed by Central Market, Erza Martin Meats and retired from Farmers Supply after 25 years of service.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Landis Homes for their care and support of Fannie.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step children, Lois A. wife of the late John S. Blake; Ellen M. Aronson; Miriam L. Hubbard; Dorothy L. wife of Timothy Webster; Mary J. wife of Andrew Radesky; Nancy L. wife of William Rexroad; Paul E. husband of Marilyn Charles; David L. husband of Lynda Charles; Carl L. husband of Mary Charles; 19 step grandchildren; 34 step great-grandchildren; 1 step great-great-granddaughter and brother John H. husband of Kathryn Landis. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy H. Charles former wife of 48 years of Paul, I. Elizabeth Breneman, brothers David H. Landis, Sanford H. Landis, stepson Mervin L. Charles and step granddaughter Melissa Rexroad.
Funeral services will be held at the Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Cloyd and Pastor Roger Weaver officiating. Friends may view at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mellinger Mennonite Church or to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, c/o Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.