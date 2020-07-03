Fannie L. King, 93, formerly of Honey Brook, PA, died on July 1, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Chris King, who provided a home, support and care for her during her later years living with dementia. She was born on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 1927 along with her twin sister to "Curly Dave" and Katie King in Intercourse, PA. She is survived by Alvin, her husband of 65 years, of Farmville, VA.
Fannie loved music and didn't need much persuasion to pull her harmonica out of her purse and play a few tunes. She enjoyed fast lively music of various genres. For their 7th birthday the twins each received a harmonica from their Amish mother who also loved music.
Fannie's domain was her home, especially her kitchen and she was known for her Icing Buns, homemade crackers, chicken potpie and many other dishes. She was generous in sharing and delighted in teaching her grandchildren how to make her signature foods. Fannie knew how to love, and was loved by many in return.
Her five children survive her: Renee King, Lancaster, PA, Jeff (Chris), Farmville, VA, Reuben, Honey Brook, PA, Janet (Denton) Yoder, Shawsville, VA, and Leon (Shelly), Morgantown, PA. She has ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Susie Kauffman, Mifflintown, PA and a sister-in-law, Miriam Young, Fredericksburg, VA. She is predeceased by four sisters, Barbara Ebersole, Lydia King, Annie King, Savilla Zook (twin) and two brothers, Abraham and Christian.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Trinity Mennonite Church, Prospect, VA., with Rev. David Edmonston and Associate Pastor, Durrell Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery. In celebration of Fannie's love for life and color, wearing red shoes is welcome.
