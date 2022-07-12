Fannie L. Beiler, 97, of 501 Musser School Rd., Leola died on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in Trenton, Kentucky at the home of her son Elam. She was the wife of the late Ephraim J. Glick and the late Jacob Beiler. She was the daughter of Christian F. and Lydia Lantz King. A homemaker, Fannie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Survivors: children, Alvin (Sarah), Reuben (Priscilla), Elam (Anna), Lloyd (Anna Mary), Elmer and Sylvan Glick, Lydia Mae (Leon Stoltzfus); step-children, Mark (Sara), Andrew (Ada), Benjamin (Priscilla), and Alvin Beiler, Martha (late Jacob), Mary Anne (Jacob), Sadie Mae (Leroy) Stoltzfus, Catherine (Mervin) Zook; siblings, Jonathan (Phyllis) King, Amos (Phyllis) King, Mary Fisher, Anna Glick, Esther Courtney; step-siblings, Ezra and Lizzie Beiler, Lydia Esch, Rachel Smoker, Naomi Beiler, Lizzie Zook, Annie Esh. She was preceded in death by: sons, Christian, Leon David, Henry (Katie Glick); brothers, Mel, Reuben, Samuel; grandson, Jerry Glick.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m EST Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the late home with viewing there Noon Tuesday till the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's Leola
