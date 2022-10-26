Fannie L. Ebersol, 89, of 2687 Stumptown Road, Bird-in-Hand, passed away Monday October 24, 2022 at the home of her son in Kinzers, PA. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Emma (Lapp) Riehl. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was the wife of the late Jonas S. Ebersol who died in 2009.
Fannie is survived by: four sons, John R. married to Sadie (Beiler) Ebersol of Kinzers, Eli E. "Sonny" married to Rufina (Eckman) Ebersol of Lititz, Jonas S., Jr. married to Ruthann (Beiler) Ebersol of Bird-in-Hand, Jesse B. married to Suzanne (Fisher) Ebersol of Bird-in-Hand; daughter, Rachel R. married to John S. King of Spring Mills; 26 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Christ Riehl of Quarryville, Jesse married to Sara Ellen (Troyer) Riehl of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by son, Paul Ebersol; granddaughter, Wilma; siblings, Gideon, Rachel, Menno & Mattie Riehl, Mary & Annie Beiler, Katie King, Susie Ebersol.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, 11:00 AM EST at the Jesse Ebersol home, 2659 Stumptown Road, Bird-in-Hand with viewing there till the service. Burial will take place in the Myer's Cemetery. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »