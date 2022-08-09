Fannie K. Petersheim, 88, of 109A N. Weavertown Rd., Ronks died at home Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Jonas and Elizabeth King King. She was the wife of the late Elmer F. Petersheim who died in 2011. A homemaker, Mrs. Petersheim was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: sons, Amos married to Sarah Zook Petersheim, Bird-in-Hand, Daniel married to Linda Lantz Petersheim, Paradise, Benuel married to Barbie King Petersheim, Ronks, Elmer married to Ruth Esch Petersheim, Lancaster; daughters, Mary married to Eli King, Ephrata, Emma married to Amos King, Kinzers, Lydia married to David King, Ronks, Fannie married to Daniel King, Jr., Lititz, Linda married to Omar Stoltzfus, Newport, Katie married to Ephraim Fisher, Paradise; 89 grandchildren; numerous great-grands; son-in-law, Ephraim (Rachel) Riehl, Millerstown; siblings, Savilla married to the late Amos King, Arie married to the late John King, Strasburg, Ruth married to the late Abner King, Brush Valley, Katie married to the late Jacob Esch, Dornsife, Lena married to the late Benuel King, Millersburg, Emma married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Lizzie married to Sylvan King, Paradise, Linda married to Henry Glick, Leola, Leroy married to Naomi King, Gordonville, Christ married to Anna King, Lykens. A daughter, Elizabeth Riehl and brothers, Elam, Jacob, Jonas and Daniel preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. EST, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 from the late home. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's Leola
