Fannie K. Fisher, 95, Lancaster, joined her beloved husband on June 20, 2021. Born in Ronks on December 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Daniel B. and Fannie S. King Stoltzfus. She was the beloved wife of the late Leroy S. ("Pop") Fisher whom she married on November 11, 1952 and who preceded her in death on November 2, 2005.
Fannie was a loving mother/mom-mom who was an extraordinary woman of faith who named each family member in her daily prayers. Fannie and her husband lived her faith by example, opening their home to foreign exchange students, and people in need. Family dinners were lively events including numerous friends and family. All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren fondly remember her food. She loved gardening and introduced her children and grandchildren to the joys of eating freshly picked, sun warmed strawberries and grapes, harvesting and promptly eating peas, sweet corn and green beans, and savoring her wonderful homemade bread served with her own jellies and jams. Mom loved spending time with her family and amused everyone with her sly attempts at "cheating" in various card and board games. She loved music and sang often in a clear soprano voice, joyfully welcoming each morning with her favorite hymns.
Fannie grew up in the Amish faith, and then joined Maple Grove Mennonite Church. Her faith journey led her ultimately to the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, Parkesburg where she and Leroy were active members for over thirty years. Fannie especially enjoyed taking care of the children in the nursery, participating in prayer and Bible study groups and serving as a deacon. When she moved to Brethren Village, Fannie became an active participant in the Oakwood House Bible Study Group and regularly attended chapel services. She loved walking in the gardens and visiting with her friends and family.
Fannie enjoyed close and enduring friendships with her thirteen siblings and their spouses and is survived by three sisters, Leah, wife of Amos Esh, Mount Joy; Mary, wife of Mark Stoltzfus, Narvon; and Mattie, wife of Neil Stoltzfus, Johnson City, TN; and three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stoltzfus, Betty Stoltzfus and Rachel Stoltzfus. Fannie will be deeply missed by her seven children, Melinda, wife of Doug Kaufman, Lancaster; Anna, wife of Joe Stirling, Atglen; Daniel, husband of Donna Fisher, Florida; Leroy Jr., husband of Kathy Fisher, Landenberg; Lena, wife of Stanley Stagg, Honey Brook; Jerry L. Fisher and his fiancée Nancy McGowan, Honey Brook; and Grace, wife of Curt King, Atglen. She was much loved and will be missed by 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, and parents, Fannie was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Humphries, and Rebecca Nissley, and eight brothers, Jessie Stoltzfus, Christian Stoltzfus, Moses Stoltzfus, Daniel Stoltzfus, Joseph Stoltzfus, John Stoltzfus, David Stoltzfus and Reuben Stoltzfus, as well as her son-in-law Ronald Nowak and her dearly beloved great-grandson Parker Allain with whom she shared her birthdate.
The family feels especially grateful for the wonderful care Fannie received while she lived at Brethren Village. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate donations to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Brethren Village Retirement Community, Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 in her memory.
A private family memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com