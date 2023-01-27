Fannie G. Stoltzfus, age 66, of 1837 Georgetown Road, Christiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Sarah A. Glick Stoltzfus with whom she resided and the late Samuel M. Stoltzfus. Fannie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 7 siblings: Hannah F. wife of Daniel S. Yoder of Oxford, Rachel G. wife of John D. Stoltzfoos of Lancaster, Christ G. husband of Fannie F. Glick Stoltzfus, Abner S. husband of Rebecca E. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus both of Cochranville, Rebecca G. wife of Elam B. Allgyer, Emma G. wife of John E. King, both of Darlington, WI, Joseph G. husband of Katie S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Christiana. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 1837 Georgetown Road, Christiana, TODAY, Friday, January 27, at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Fisher's Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »