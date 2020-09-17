Fannie F. Stoltzfus, age 59, of 621 Amish Road, Gap, passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Parkesburg, she was the daughter of the late Amos E. and Mary Fisher Stoltzfus. She was the wife of John David Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 6 sons: Amos Jay of Atglen, Jake Ervin husband of Sarah Jean Miller Stoltzfus of Holtwood, Marvin Ray and Nathan Lee Stoltzfus at home, Ivan Lamar husband of Rachel Beiler Stoltzfus of Gap, Stephen Micheal husband of Priscilla Lantz Stoltzfus of New Holland, 7 siblings: Malinda F. wife of Elam S. Fisher of Strasburg, David Ira husband of Malinda Mae Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gap, Levi F. husband of Barbara Esh Stoltzfus of Paradise, Amos F. husband of Barbara King Stoltzfus of Gap, Elizabeth wife of the late David S. Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Jonathan Ben husband of Anna Mae Petersheim Stoltzfus of Gap, and Samuel F. husband of Fannie Ruth Ebersol Stoltzfus of Gap. She was preceded in death by a step mother Elizabeth Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will be private with interment in Millwood Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »