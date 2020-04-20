Fannie Eckman, 89, of St. John's Herr Estate, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ross C. Eckman who passed away in June of 1999. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late James and Lydia Hartman Waltz. Fannie was an avid bowler, and enjoyed helping with the youth bowling at Rocky Springs and Lancaster Lanes. She loved making homemade chicken pot pie dinners for her family, who were most important to her. Fannie enjoyed ironing, the Philadelphia Phillies, and playing the lottery.
She is survived by her children: Jean L. (Scott) Gerberich, Wrightsville; Ross C. (Barbara) Eckman, Lancaster; and John J. (Kim) Eckman, Lititz. Four grandchildren: Bonnijean, Barry, Courtney, and Tessa. Four great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Alexandra, Nataleigh, and Brooklynn. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
