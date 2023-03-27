Fannie D. Mellinger, 90, of Brethren Village, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at her residence. Born in Belleville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rudy J. and Dorothy Peachey Kanagy. Fannie was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and quilting. She made several award-winning quilts. She worked part-time at the Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop. She attended Christian Fellowship Church. She was the wife of the late Glenn W. Mellinger, who passed away in January.
Fannie is survived by: sons, Ronald L. husband of Nancy Jerdon Mellinger of Mount Joy, Gerald K. husband of Dawn Beecher Mellinger of Strasburg, Duane E. husband of Amie Burkhart Mellinger of New Holland; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sister, Nancy Kanagy Lapp.
A memorial service will be held at Brethren Village Chapel, 3100 Lititz Pike, Lititz, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 4:00 pm. The family will greet friends from 3-4:00 pm at the chapel. Interment will be private at Mellinger Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's - Leola