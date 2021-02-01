Fannie B. King, 79, of 49 N. Westview Drive, Gordonville, entered into rest Sunday, January 31, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Mary Blank Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Daniel R. King. Mrs. King was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: eight children, Annie Mae married to Ervin Stoltzfus, Gap, Amos married to Ruth King King, Gordonville, Mary Ruth married to Gideon Fisher, Ronks, Daniel Jr. married to Verna Stoltzfus King, Lancaster, Katie Ann married to Elmer Beiler, Christiana, Esther married to David Stoltzfus, Jr., Ronks, Barbie married to Steven Beiler, Quarryville, Crist married to Esther Stoltzfus King, Gordonville; 51 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brothers, Elam (Marian), Gordonville, Elmer (Rosie), Ronks; sisters, Hanna (Amos Stoltzfus), Warsaw, NY, Sara (Steve Petersheim), Lancaster. A son, Samuel; a stillborn grandson; and a sister, Anna Mary Stoltzfus preceded her in death.
Private services will take place from the late home with interment following in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
