Fannie B. King, 66, of 122 Miller Rd., Willow Street, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home. Born in Christiana, she was the daughter of Samuel L. and Fannie Blank Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Isaac S. King. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 10 children, Sarah married to Henry Esh, Drumore, Anna married to Aaron Esh, Delta, Susie married to Joseph Esch, Lancaster, Amanda married to Ephraim Z. Stoltzfus, Mohnton, Benjamin married to Fannie Ruth Stoltzfus King, Holtwood, Fannie married to Elmer Z. Zook, Ephrata, Isaac S. Jr., married to Marian Rose Stoltzfus King, Dornsife, Samuel married to Rachel Ann Stoltzfus King, Willow Street, Elizabeth married to Samuel S. Beiler, Lancaster, Joseph S. King, at home; 55 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; mother-in-law, Sarah S. King, Willow Street.
Also surviving are: 5 sisters, Lizzie Zook, East Earl, Sadie married to David R. Zook, New Holland, Lydia married to Samuel Zook, Christiana, Rebecca married to Ephraim Beiler, Quarryville, Susie married to Emanuel Zook, Gap; 4 brothers, John married to Lydia Glick Stoltzfus, Christiana, David married to Barbara Swarey Stoltzfus, Millersburg, Ephraim married to Annie King Stoltzfus, Hopkinsville, KY, Jonas married to Sara Esh Stoltzfus, Christiana.
Funeral services will be held from the Samuel King residence, 114 Miller Rd., Willow Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 9 am EST with interment following in West Beaver Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola