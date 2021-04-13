Fannie Arlene (Stoltzfus) Gehman Eberly passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Brethren Village. She was 89 years old.
Born in Caernarvon Township, she was the daughter of the late Aaron F. and Katie (Lapp) Stoltzfus.
She attended Lancaster Evangelical Free Church (LEFC), Lititz.
Fannie is survived by two children, Judy L. (Gehman) Grube of Lititz and J. Douglas Gehman of Pensacola, FL; a brother, Melvin R. Stoltzfus of Gordonville; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Eberly was preceded in death by a son, Dale C. Gehman (1984), and two husbands, J. Robert Gehman (1999) and John B. Eberly (2014).
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 12 to 1 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
