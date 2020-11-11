Faith M. Barnett, "Faye," age 79 of Manheim, passed away at her home under Hospice care on October 29, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ daughter of the late Robert A. and Elsie M. Young Beeck.
Faye had been a paralegal for Zimmerman, Pfannebecker, Nuffort and Albert in Lancaster.
Surviving are her sisters Sandra Riger of Manheim, and Diane Beeck of NJ, her brother Timothy Beeck of NJ and her nephew James Struck.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to her Memorial Service on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6 p.m. at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Asana Hospice, 2708 Commerce Drive, Suite 300, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097