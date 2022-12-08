Faith Lorraine (Brady) Sandiford-Bey, age 56, of Tampa, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 of a brain aneurysm. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of Bette (Thies) Davis of Quarryville and the late James Eugene Brady. She was the wife of Andre Sandiford-Bey for 21 years.
She graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School in 1985. Faith was employed by The Kenific Group.
Surviving beside her mother is a sister Hope Crawford (wife of Gary Crawford); four children, Crystal Hipps, Nicole Merli (wife of David Merli), Misty McCarty, and Paige Crawford.
Faith was predeceased by a son Brady Robert McCarty in 2020.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. An informal visitation will be held following the service. Faith was able to save four lives through the gift of organ and tissue donation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to LifeLink Foundation at https://lifelinkfoundation.org.contribute. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com