Faith G. (Eshleman) Nissley entered into rest at Hospice and Community Care on Friday, October 15, 2021. She was the daughter of John F. and Hattie (Graver) Eshleman born in Conestoga on October 26, 1930. She graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1948.
Surviving is her husband John L. Nissley of 61 years. Also surviving is a brother, Rev. J. David Eshleman, his wife Helen, and two nephews, Scott and Chester, and one niece, Joy Noel.
For a period of time, she was employed by Eastern Mennonite Missions, Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill, and Keen’s Services of Lititz.
She enjoyed reading, counted cross stitching, and sewed quilt tops. A member of Erb Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday School during her 50 years of attendance.
Viewing time will take place from 10-10:30 AM on Saturday, October 23 at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 W Lexington Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, with a service to follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund or Mennonite Central Committee. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
