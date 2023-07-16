F. Richard Endres (83) of New Holland, formerly of Southampton, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Garden Spot Village. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Smerke) Endres. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Christina "Chrissie" Candler (Bob), Andrew Endres (Julie), Dawn Nelson, Eric Endres (Ann), and seven grandchildren: Emily, Becca, Erin, Sam, Dan, Ginny and McKenna.
Born on July 16, 1938, he was the son of the late Frederick Joseph and Margaret Helen (McCarron) Endres.
He played varsity football for Abington High School (2-time state champions) and this is where he developed his lifelong love of football and ultimately his Philadelphia Eagles.
He attended Drexel University on an ROTC scholarship, and after graduating, Dick served in the Army Corps of Engineers, and then spent most of his career with Tele-Dynamics working in military electronics.
After retiring he enjoyed driving a school bus for the Central Bucks School District and winning trophies in the School Bus Road-E-O, 72 Passenger Division.
He was awarded a lifetime membership with the Southampton Fire Company, Engine 2, where he served over 50 years as both a fireman and fire-policeman. He was a model train enthusiast and skilled in glass cutting, creating beautiful stained glass works of art.
An avid card player, Dick could often be found playing hearts and pinochle with family and friends. He loved to golf, square dance, camp, travel, and play bocce. And he especially loved his red El Camino or "Truck Car" which could often be heard roaring down Whitney Road as he drove off to help put out a fire. However, none of this surpassed his love of dogs; he was rarely without one throughout his life.
Family meant everything to Dick. He loved his wife, Barby, and would smile every time he saw her. It was a tribute to their marriage that they still held hands and kissed like newlyweds even after 60 years together. He adored his grandchildren and sought out opportunities to spoil them with ice-cream and fun; even wearing a toga when he and Barby taught the grandchildren about ancient Greece.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland with Father Stephen Fauser as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Garden Spot Benevolent Fund, 483 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.