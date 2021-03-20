F. Pat Rohrer, age 88, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late I. Warren Rohrer who passed away on May 19, 1997. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Cora Groff Dippner.
Pat was a member of Calvary Monument Church. In her free time, she loved bird watching, gardening, doing word searches, going to bible studies, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are 3 children: Beverly Via, Carol wife of John Herr, both of Quarryville, and Donald husband of Lisa Rohrer of New Holland, a granddaughter, Jessi Via, and a brother: George J., Jr. husband of Geraldine Trago Dippner of Gap. She was preceded in death by 7 siblings: Virginia Yates, Betty Cummings, Shirley Martin, Emily Dippner, Robert Dippner, Charles Dippner, and Donald Dippner.
Funeral service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, on Monday, March 22nd at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10:30 until the time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat's honor to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.