F. Mervin Buch, 100, of Fairmount Homes, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence. Born in W. Earl Township, he was the son of the late Charles K. and Jennie Crills Buch. He was the husband of the late Marie Lahr Buch. He was a master plumber and a member of the United Mennonite Church.
Mervin is survived by: daughters, Eilene Marie Bicking of Lancaster, Mary Ellen Stogdale of Millersville; grandson, James Stogdale of Lancaster; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard husband of Shirley Buch of Leola; nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Shore Barley and brothers, Clinton and John Buch.
Mervin's daughters would like to thank Fairmount Homes for the care given to him through the years, on all levels of care, and for the support of family and friends during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to: Fairmount Homes, Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. The funeral and interment will be private. Furmans-Leola