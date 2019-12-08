F. Marilyn (Forney) Wagner, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Petersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary (Hershey) and Paul Forney.
Marilyn graduated from South Lebanon High School. She was an Executive Secretary at Lebanon County Trust. She retired from Hamilton/Wells Fargo Bank. Marilyn was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed solving the daily crossword puzzles, walking and hiking, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the Lancaster Hiking Club. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed her time in Ocean City, Maryland. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and celebrating the holidays surrounded by everyone she loved. She will be remembered for her kind heart, warm smile, and sense of humor.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Donald Wagner (Connie) of Mechanicsburg and Linda Reidenbaugh of Lititz; her grandchildren: Sean Reidenbaugh of Lititz and Tasha Wagner of Mechanicsburg; her siblings: Richard Forney of Myerstown, Eleanor Hitz of Lebanon, Jim Forney of Sewickley, Jerry Forney of Annville, Barbara Lindsey of South Carolina and Betty Doll of Maryland; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Forney.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10:30AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Lancaster Church of the Brethren, address above.
