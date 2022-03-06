F. Lester Sauder, age 80, of Cedar Run, PA, died on Monday, February 28, 2022. He was born on April 21, 1941 in Ephrata, PA, a son of the late Clayton and Lillian (Kreider) Sauder and was married for 60 years to Miriam (High) Sauder. Les was a member of the Cedar Run Baptist Church and worked for Sauder Chevrolet, New Holland, PA and State Farm Insurance. He enjoyed canoeing, skiing, and spending time outdoors.
Les is survived by his wife: Miriam H. Sauder of Cedar Run, PA, son: Kevin Sauder of Lancaster, PA, daughter: Diane (Alan) Christian of Pensacola, FL, two brothers: Roy (Mary Jane) Sauder of Manheim, PA, J. Lloyd (Edith) Sauder of Ephrata, PA, 4 grandchildren and a great grandson.
A private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro, PA.
