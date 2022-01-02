F. James Loose, 91, of Lititz, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Luther Acres. He was married for 56 years to H. Joanne Eberly Loose who died in 2011.
Born on October 9, 1930 in Hopeland, PA, Jim was the son of the late Charles E. and Carrie W. Loose. Jim was a 1947 graduate of Ephrata High School and 1957 graduate of Franklin and Marshall College. He was in Army Corps of Engineers from 1952 to 1954, serving 14 months in Korea.
Jim worked in the Prudential Insurance Company Home Office and their Lancaster Sales Office. He was also in sales management with New York Life and Union Central Life Insurance Companies. In 1975 Jim and his wife bought and operated the former Golden Dipper restaurant in Neffsville and later the former Family Kitchen in Ephrata. In 1988 he sold the restaurant business and worked for Lititz Farmers Bank in Manheim until retirement in 1995.
Jim circled the globe while in the Army and he and Joanne traveled through all 50 states with 8 trips to Hawaii, their favorite destination.
Jim’s love of baseball started early in his life and continued all these years. As a teenager he was a member of 3 different baseball teams and a softball team, playing 7 days a week. In the Army, Jim was on a softball team that won the All Far East Championship in Japan in 1953.
Survivors include his 4 sons: James E. Loose of Ephrata, John A. married to Karen Loose, David C. married to Melissa Loose, and Edward “Ted” D. married to Pamela Loose, all of Lititz; his 6 grandchildren: Eric, Kelly, Julia, Jessica, Kristen and Jacob; and his brother Larry L. Loose of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia A., wife of J. Ronald Witmer.
A Memorial Service will be held at Luther Acres Chapel at 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the Chapel one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org